Air defense neutralized almost 290 air targets during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 16 (from 8:00 p.m. on October 15), the enemy launched a combined strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles.

Air defense shot down 288 Russian missiles and drones on the night of October 16

In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and tracked 357 air attack vehicles — 37 missiles (28 of them "ballistic") and 320 UAVs of various types:

320 Shahed and Gerbera attack UAVs (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, about 200 of them are "Shaheeds";

2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Ryazan region — Russian Federation;

26 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: TOT AR Crimea; Kursk, Voronezh regions — RF);

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: TOT AR Crimea; Rostov. — RF);

7 Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 288 air targets:

283 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (drones of other types);

5 Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles.

In addition (as of 10:00), 18 enemy missiles were lost in location, the information is being clarified.

Currently, direct hits of 14 missiles and 37 strike UAVs have been recorded at 14 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) have fallen at 2 locations.

The main direction of the attack is the Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!