Air defense neutralized almost 70 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Air defense neutralized almost 70 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The air defense
On the night of October 13, Russia carried out another attack on the territory of Ukraine, using 82 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones.

  • Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of October 13 involved 82 drones, with almost 70 of them being neutralized by the air defense forces.
  • The air attack was repelled by a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups, and unmanned aerial systems of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
  • As of 09:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 69 enemy drones in various locations across the country.

The Russian attack was carried out from the directions of Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. About 50 aircraft were made up of the Shahed strike aircraft.

According to the Air Force, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups, and unmanned aerial systems of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 69 enemy drones in the north, east, and south of the country.

At the same time, 13 strikes by drones were recorded in seven locations, as well as the fall of debris from downed aircraft in two places.

The attack continues — enemy UAVs are still in Ukrainian skies. The Defense Forces are urging citizens to follow safety rules and stay in shelters during air raids.

