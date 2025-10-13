Air defense neutralized almost 70 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 13, Russia carried out another attack on the territory of Ukraine, using 82 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones.

The air defense reported on the results of combat operations on the night of October 13

The Russian attack was carried out from the directions of Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. About 50 aircraft were made up of the Shahed strike aircraft.

According to the Air Force, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups, and unmanned aerial systems of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Share

As of 09:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 69 enemy drones in the north, east, and south of the country.

PVO report

At the same time, 13 strikes by drones were recorded in seven locations, as well as the fall of debris from downed aircraft in two places.