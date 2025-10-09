Russian night attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized 87 drones

On the night of October 9, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, launching over 100 strike drones of various types.

On the night of October 9, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 112 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones from the following directions:

Millerovo,

Kursk,

Shatalovo,

Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Reportedly, over 70 of them are "Shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down and suppressed 87 enemy drones of various types. Share

However, 22 strike drones were also recorded hitting 12 locations.