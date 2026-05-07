Air defense neutralized 92 Russian UAVs during attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces neutralized 92 of the 102 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of May 6.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defense forces successfully neutralized 92 Russian UAVs out of 102 during a recent attack on the night of May 6-7.
- The defense units utilized aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to repel the Russian drone invasion.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of May 7
From 19:00 on May 6, the Russians attacked with 102 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and Parody simulator drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Gvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m. on May 7, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 92 drones in northern and eastern Ukraine.
Eight strike UAVs were recorded hitting six locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at four locations.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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