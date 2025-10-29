Air defense neutralized 93 drones during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 28-29, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 126 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.
Points of attention
- Despite the successful defense, the attack continues, emphasizing the ongoing need for vigilance and adherence to safety rules in the airspace.
- The Ukrainian defenders continue to stand strong against the enemy threat, urging unity and perseverance towards victory.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked
The enemy launched a new air attack at 7:00 PM on October 28.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Donetsk, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT of Ukraine.
It is also worth noting that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
32 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-