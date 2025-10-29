Air defense neutralized 93 drones during new Russian attack
Air defense neutralized 93 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - how the air defense worked
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 28-29, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 126 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • Despite the successful defense, the attack continues, emphasizing the ongoing need for vigilance and adherence to safety rules in the airspace.
  • The Ukrainian defenders continue to stand strong against the enemy threat, urging unity and perseverance towards victory.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

The enemy launched a new air attack at 7:00 PM on October 28.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Donetsk, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT of Ukraine.

It is also worth noting that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 93 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north and east of the country.

32 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

