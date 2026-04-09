Air defense neutralized almost 100 drones during the night attack by the Russia

Air defense forces have neutralized 99 of the 119 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of April 8.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense forces effectively neutralized 99 out of 119 drones launched by Russian forces in a recent night attack.
- The majority of the attacked drones were of the Shahed type, showcasing the diverse range of UAVs utilized in the conflict.
Report on air defense combat operations on the night of April 9
From 18:00 on April 8, the enemy attacked with 119 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea), as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk, about 70 of them were of the Shahed type.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Thursday, April 9, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 99 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.
Hits of 16 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at four locations.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy drones in the airspace.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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