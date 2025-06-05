Air defense neutralized over 70 Russian drones during attack on Ukraine
Air defense neutralized over 70 Russian drones during attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Air defense forces neutralized 74 of the 103 Russian drones that the aggressor country used to attack Ukraine on the night of June 5.

Air defense neutralized 74 martyrs on the night of June 5

From 10:30 p.m. on June 4, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 103 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions:

  • Kursk,

  • Eagle,

  • Millerovo,

  • Primorsko-Akhtarsk,

  • Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

In addition, Russian forces struck with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from the Rostov region.

The main areas of the airstrike were Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions.

PVO report

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00 on June 5, air defenses had neutralized 74 enemy drones in eastern, southern, and northern Ukraine.

Of these, 28 were shot down by fire weapons, 46 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Hits were recorded in 16 locations.

