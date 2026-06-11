Air defense shot down 195 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces neutralized 195 of the 221 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of June 10.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defense successfully neutralized 195 out of 221 Russian drones during a night attack on June 10th.
- The attack from various directions was repelled by a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missiles, electronic warfare units, and unmanned Ukrainian defense systems.
Report on air defense combat operations on the night of June 11
From 6:00 PM on June 10, the Russians attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Belgorod region, as well as 221 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda, Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 07:30 on June 11, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 195 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.
The attack is ongoing, Russian drones are in the airspace.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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