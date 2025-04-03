Air defense shot down 29 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of April 3, the Russian Federation launched nearly 40 unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine. The drones attacked from three directions.

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 29 Russian martyrs

In total, the enemy launched 39 Shahed UAVs and simulator drones from the directions of the Russian cities: Millerovo, Primorsky-Akhtarsk, and Kursk.

The following were involved in repelling the attack:

anti-aircraft missile forces;

electronic warfare units;

mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense work

As of 9 a.m., 29 Shahed UAVs were confirmed shot down in the north and east of the country. Seven simulator drones were also lost in the air without any negative consequences.

The following were injured as a result of the attack: