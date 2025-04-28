Air defense shot down 40 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

As of 5:00 p.m., 40 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, and center of the country. 74 enemy simulator drones have been lost in location.
Points of attention
- On the night of April 28, 2025 (from 11:30 p.m. on April 27), Russia attacked Ukraine with 166 strike UAVs.
- As of 5:00 p.m., it was confirmed that 40 Shahed attack UAVs had been shot down.
Air defense shot down 40 Russian martyrs
This is reported by the Air Force.
The main areas of attack are Sumy and Cherkasy regions.
The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 5:00 p.m., it has been confirmed that 40 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, and center of the country.
As a result of the enemy attack, the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions suffered.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-