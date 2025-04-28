Air defense shot down 40 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine
As of 5:00 p.m., 40 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, and center of the country. 74 enemy simulator drones have been lost in location.

  • On the night of April 28, 2025 (from 11:30 p.m. on April 27), Russia attacked Ukraine with 166 strike UAVs.
  • As of 5:00 p.m., it was confirmed that 40 Shahed attack UAVs had been shot down.

On the night of April 28, 2025 (from 11:30 p.m. on April 27), the enemy attacked with 166 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the areas of Kursk, Millerovo, Orel — Russia.

The main areas of attack are Sumy and Cherkasy regions.

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 5:00 p.m., it has been confirmed that 40 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, and center of the country.

74 enemy drones-simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions suffered.

