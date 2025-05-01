Air defense shot down 74 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of May 1, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. In total, 74 drones were shot down.
How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of May 1
During the attack, Russia launched:
5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea;
170 strike UAVs and simulator drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as the temporarily occupied Crimean Chaud.
The following were involved in repelling the attack:
aviation;
anti-aircraft missile units;
electronic warfare means;
mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 08:30, 74 drones have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, south and centre of the country. Also, 68 drone simulators were lost in location without any negative consequences.
The attacks affected:
Odesa;
Kharkiv;
Sumy;
Donetsk;
Kyiv region.
