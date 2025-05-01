Air defense shot down 74 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense shot down 74 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

On the night of May 1, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. In total, 74 drones were shot down.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 74 drones during the Russian Federation's night attack on Ukraine, safeguarding multiple regions including Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Kyiv.
  • Russia launched 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 170 strike UAVs in the assault, posing a significant threat to Ukraine's security and stability.
  • The successful defense operations involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare means, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, showcasing a coordinated response to the attack.

How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of May 1

During the attack, Russia launched:

  • 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea;

  • 170 strike UAVs and simulator drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as the temporarily occupied Crimean Chaud.

The following were involved in repelling the attack:

  • aviation;

  • anti-aircraft missile units;

  • electronic warfare means;

  • mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, 74 drones have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, south and centre of the country. Also, 68 drone simulators were lost in location without any negative consequences.

PVO report

The attacks affected:

  • Odesa;

  • Kharkiv;

  • Sumy;

  • Donetsk;

  • Kyiv region.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense shot down 40 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 drones — how the air defense worked
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Reveal Details of Air Battle with Russian Army
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine - what is knownwa

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?