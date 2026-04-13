Air defense shot down 87 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

During the night (from 00:10 on April 13), the enemy attacked with 98 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Gvardiyske - TOT AR Crimea, about 65 of them - "Shaheeds".

Report on the combat work of Ukraine's air defense on the night of April 13

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 87 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north and east of the country. Share

9 strike UAVs were recorded hitting at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 1 location.

PVO report