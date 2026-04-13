Air defense shot down 87 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

During the night (from 00:10 on April 13), the enemy attacked with 98 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Gvardiyske - TOT AR Crimea, about 65 of them - "Shaheeds".
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defense intercepted and shot down 87 enemy drones during a Russian night attack, including various UAV types like Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas.
- The air defense utilized aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to repel the attack.
Report on the combat work of Ukraine's air defense on the night of April 13
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
9 strike UAVs were recorded hitting at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 1 location.
The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules!
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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