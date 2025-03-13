Air defense shot down over 70 Russian UAVs during night attack on Ukraine

Russian troops launched a combined attack on Ukraine on the night of March 13. Air defenses operated in 11 regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine with over 110 UAVs

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of March 13, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region and 117 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

The occupiers launched drones from the directions of Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Air Defense Work March 13

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 74 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been shot down. Share

The air defense system operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Odessa, and Mykolaiv regions.

In addition, 38 enemy drone simulators were lost in the field.

Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Odesa regions and Zaporizhia were affected by the Russian attack.

In particular, the Russians sent 18 drones to Kyiv, 12 of which were shot down by air defenses. The alert in the capital lasted for more than three hours.

The Russians also struck the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones on the night of March 13. Railway workers had to make changes to the movement of several trains in the region, there were casualties.