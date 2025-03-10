Ukrainian air defense destroys 130 Russian strike drones during night attack
Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense destroys 130 Russian strike drones during night attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Defense Forces
On the night of March 10, the Russian army launched 176 Shahed attack drones into the territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces operated in 15 regions.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Shoot Down 130 Russian Strike Drones

On the night of March 10, from 6:00 p.m. on March 9, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 176 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions:

  • Shatalovo,

  • Millerovo,

  • Kursk,

  • Bryansk,

  • Primorsko-Akhtarsk,

  • from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, it was confirmed that 130 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

Report of the Ukrainian Air Defense

Also, 42 enemy drone simulators were lost in the field, without any negative consequences. However, the Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kyiv regions were affected by the Russian attack.

