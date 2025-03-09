Ukraine's air defense shot down 35 missiles and 665 Russian drones in a week
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
a drone
The Ukrainian Air Force has summed up its actions over the past week. A total of 700 Russian army air attack vehicles were destroyed.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Air Force showed remarkable efficiency by destroying 700 Russian army air attack vehicles within a week.
  • Key achievements include shooting down 35 missiles and 665 drones, underscoring the prowess of Ukrainian air defenses.
  • Over 120 aircraft sorties were conducted during the week, encompassing fire support, air support of troops, and aerial reconnaissance.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 700 Russian drones and missiles in a week

The military said that during the week of March 3-9, air defenses shot down 700 enemy air attack vehicles.

Among them:

  • 25 X-101 cruise missiles;

  • 8 Kalibr cruise missiles;

  • 1 Iskander-K cruise missile;

  • 1 Kh-59 guided aircraft missile;

  • 520 Shahed-type strike drones;

  • 39 reconnaissance drones;

  • 106 drones of other types.

In addition, over the past week, the Air Force's tactical aviation has carried out over 120 sorties to:

  • fire damage and air support of troops — 44;

  • fighter air cover — 80;

  • aerial reconnaissance — 21.

The military said that Air Force pilots carried out dozens of airstrikes on enemy positions with bombs and missiles of various types, as a result of which control points, areas of concentration of equipment and manpower were hit.

At the same time, during the week, the UAV units of the Combined Rifle Brigade of the Air Force carried out 1,134 combat missions:

  • 1,029 UAV reconnaissance flights;

  • 105 FPV drone drops and hits.

As a result, the following was eliminated:

  • up to 70 personnel;

  • special equipment;

  • 20 enemy shelters and positions.

