The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has dealt a devastating blow to the positions of the Russian FSB in the Bryansk region. This was reported by the General Staff.
Points of attention
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck positions of the Russian FSB in the Bryansk region.
- The strike was aimed at destroying the enemy's important military infrastructure, which significantly limited its capabilities.
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian positions in Bryansk region
Yesterday, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck a border post of the Russian FSB in the settlement of Bila Berezka, Bryansk region.
As a result of the targeted attack, important enemy military infrastructure was destroyed: communications equipment,
signal amplifiers,
satellite communication equipment,
other technical means used to coordinate combat operations.
This significantly reduced the enemy's ability to control forces and assets in the region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-