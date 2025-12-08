Air Force neutralizes 131 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 8, Russia attacked Ukraine again, using 149 drones. Air defense forces managed to shoot down most of the enemy drones.

Russia attacked Ukraine with drones: how many did air defense shoot down?

According to the Air Force, from 6:00 p.m. on December 7 to the morning of December 8, the enemy attacked with 149 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones from the following directions: Bryansk,

Eagle,

Kursk,

Primorsko-Akhtarsk,

Millerovo — Russian Federation,

Donetsk and Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

About 90 of them are "Shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 131 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

16 strike drones were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed drones (fragments) falling in 4 locations.

PVO report