Air Force neutralizes 70 drones during Russian night attack on Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian territory with dozens of drones on the night of January 8. Most of the drones were shot down by air defense forces.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Air Force successfully defended against a Russian night attack by neutralizing 70 enemy drones of different types.
- The attack was repelled by a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of January 8
On the night of January 8, the enemy attacked with 97 Shahed, Gerbera type strike drones and drones of other types from the directions of Millerovo, Primorsky-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, as well as from Chauda and Gvardiyske in Crimea, and temporarily occupied Donetsk.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down or suppressed 70 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the east and south of the country.
At the same time, 27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.
