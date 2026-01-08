Air Force neutralizes 70 drones during Russian night attack on Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian territory with dozens of drones on the night of January 8. Most of the drones were shot down by air defense forces.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of January 8

On the night of January 8, the enemy attacked with 97 Shahed, Gerbera type strike drones and drones of other types from the directions of Millerovo, Primorsky-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, as well as from Chauda and Gvardiyske in Crimea, and temporarily occupied Donetsk.

According to the Air Force, the attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down or suppressed 70 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the east and south of the country.

At the same time, 27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.

