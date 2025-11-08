Air Force reveals new Russian tactics during combined shelling of Ukraine

The Russian army continues to launch massive strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, increasingly using ballistic missiles.
Points of attention
- The Russian army is intensifying strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, particularly targeting energy and gas facilities with ballistic and aeroballistic missiles.
- Yuriy Ignat, head of the Air Force Command's communications department, highlights the significant increase in ballistic missile launches by Russia compared to cruise missiles.
- The recent attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Poltava regions saw the launch of 32 ballistic and aeroballistic missiles, showcasing a shift in Russian tactics.
Russia began to use ballistics more often to strike Ukraine
This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command.
According to him, energy and gas infrastructure facilities in several regions were hit last night.
The main areas of the Russian strike were the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Poltava regions, although other regions were also damaged. Ignat emphasized that a feature of this attack was the massive use of ballistic and aeroballistic missiles.
He noted that this year Russia has significantly increased the share of ballistic launches compared to cruise missiles, betting on their speed and difficulty of interception.
In addition, the enemy used cruise missiles, both sea-based and land-based, and also launched attack drones en masse.
In total, there were over 450 kamikaze drones, as the president has already reported.
