Air Force reveals new Russian tactics during combined shelling of Ukraine

The Russian army continues to launch massive strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, increasingly using ballistic missiles.

Russia began to use ballistics more often to strike Ukraine

This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command.

According to him, energy and gas infrastructure facilities in several regions were hit last night.

Unfortunately, another terrorist attack on our cities. The energy and gas industry are under attack. The enemy wants to leave us without light and heat. Yuri Ignat Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The main areas of the Russian strike were the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Poltava regions, although other regions were also damaged. Ignat emphasized that a feature of this attack was the massive use of ballistic and aeroballistic missiles.

25 Iskander-M or KN-23 and 7 Kinzhal missiles were launched. That's 32 missiles out of 45 that attacked on a ballistic trajectory. Share

He noted that this year Russia has significantly increased the share of ballistic launches compared to cruise missiles, betting on their speed and difficulty of interception.

In addition, the enemy used cruise missiles, both sea-based and land-based, and also launched attack drones en masse.