The Air Force showed a spectacular video of combat operations on September 20

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on an epic video of combat operations during the Russian Federation's massive attack on Ukraine on September 20.

The air force showed a video of effective combat work

September 20, 2025. Air Force combat operations during the Russian massive strike on the territory of Ukraine. The video shows anti-aircraft missile systems, MVG calculations, and, of course, F-16 pilots! Share

The Air Force noted that the lion's share of the X-101s shot down today were accounted for by the Ukrainian Fighting Falcons.