The Air Force showed a spectacular video of combat operations on September 20

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on an epic video of combat operations during the Russian Federation's massive attack on Ukraine on September 20.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Air Force displayed a stunning video of combat operations during the Russian massive strike on September 20.
- The video showcased the efficiency of Ukrainian F-16 pilots along with the operation of anti-aircraft missile systems and MVG calculations.
- Many X-101s, a significant portion of which were intercepted, were taken down by the Ukrainian Fighting Falcons, emphasizing their crucial role in air defense.
The air force showed a video of effective combat work
The Air Force noted that the lion's share of the X-101s shot down today were accounted for by the Ukrainian Fighting Falcons.
Thank you to our partners for helping protect our skies! We are strengthening Ukrainian air defense — bringing victory closer together!
