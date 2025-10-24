Air Force shoots down two of three Russian air bombs over Odessa region

On the afternoon of October 24, the Russian occupiers attempted to attack the Odessa region with three UMPB-5 long-range guided aerial bombs (GABs). The threat was neutralized by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully neutralized a Russian aerial bomb attack over the Odessa region.
- The Ukrainian Air Force shot down two out of three Russian guided bombs aimed at the region.
- The Russian occupiers' attempt to strike Odessa with aerial bombs was thwarted by the Ukrainian Air Force.
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 2 Russian KABs over Odessa region
The occupiers tried to strike the Odessa region by launching three KABs from a Su-34 fighter, but their plans failed.
This was reported by the Air Command "South".
As a reminder, the Odesa Regional Military Administration and the Air Force reported on October 24 that the Russian occupiers had attacked the region with guided aerial bombs for the first time. The enemy launched bombs in the direction of Yuzhne and Chornomorske.
Previously, Russia used the UMPB-5, a guided aerial bomb with an increased range.
