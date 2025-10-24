Air Force shoots down two of three Russian air bombs over Odessa region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Force shoots down two of three Russian air bombs over Odessa region

Повітряне командування "Південь"
KABs
Читати українською

On the afternoon of October 24, the Russian occupiers attempted to attack the Odessa region with three UMPB-5 long-range guided aerial bombs (GABs). The threat was neutralized by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully neutralized a Russian aerial bomb attack over the Odessa region.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force shot down two out of three Russian guided bombs aimed at the region.
  • The Russian occupiers' attempt to strike Odessa with aerial bombs was thwarted by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 2 Russian KABs over Odessa region

The occupiers tried to strike the Odessa region by launching three KABs from a Su-34 fighter, but their plans failed.

This was reported by the Air Command "South".

In the afternoon, Russian occupation forces launched an air strike on the Odessa region with three long-range guided bombs launched from a Su-34 aircraft. The air defenses of southern Ukraine shot down two bombs. Another one fell in an open area, without any consequences.

As a reminder, the Odesa Regional Military Administration and the Air Force reported on October 24 that the Russian occupiers had attacked the region with guided aerial bombs for the first time. The enemy launched bombs in the direction of Yuzhne and Chornomorske.

Previously, Russia used the UMPB-5, a guided aerial bomb with an increased range.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia used 3,270 drones, 1,370 surface-to-air missiles, and about 50 missiles against Ukraine in just one week
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russia is constantly intensifying terror against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kharkiv with KABs — 9 injured
Igor Terekhov
Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Odessa region with KABs for the first time
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Russian KABs attack Odessa region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?