Air Force shoots down two of three Russian air bombs over Odessa region

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 2 Russian KABs over Odessa region

In the afternoon, Russian occupation forces launched an air strike on the Odessa region with three long-range guided bombs launched from a Su-34 aircraft. The air defenses of southern Ukraine shot down two bombs. Another one fell in an open area, without any consequences. Share

As a reminder, the Odesa Regional Military Administration and the Air Force reported on October 24 that the Russian occupiers had attacked the region with guided aerial bombs for the first time. The enemy launched bombs in the direction of Yuzhne and Chornomorske.