Russian night attack on Ukraine — Air Force neutralizes 150 UAVs
Russian night attack on Ukraine — Air Force neutralizes 150 UAVs

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
On the night of September 25, starting at 6:00 p.m. on September 24, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 176 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • Russian night attack on Ukraine involved 176 attack drones, 150 of which were neutralized by Ukrainian Air Force.
  • The attack originated from multiple directions in Russia and Crimea, posing a significant threat to Ukraine's security.
  • Ukrainian Air Force, along with anti-aircraft missile troops and electronic warfare units, repelled the attack successfully.

Air defense reported on combat operations on the night of September 25

The attack was carried out from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation and from Chaudy in temporarily occupied Crimea. About 100 of them were "Shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air Force Report

According to preliminary data as of 08:30, air defenses shot down or suppressed 150 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types, and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting eight locations, as well as the falling debris of downed drones at one location.

The attack continues. In addition, new groups of attack UAVs have entered from the north. The defense forces call for compliance with security measures.

