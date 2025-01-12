Air Force shoots down 60 drones during new Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of January 12, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, launching 94 drones. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed two-thirds of them.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

The enemy used 94 "Shahed" type strike drones and various types of simulator drones. The attack took place from the directions of Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk and Kursk. The attack lasted from the evening of January 11 (18:00) to the morning of January 12.

The air attack was repelled by aviation; anti-aircraft missile troops; electronic warfare (EW) units; and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9:00 AM, it was confirmed that 60 Shahed attack drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down.

Air defense operated in the following regions: Poltava; Sumy; Kharkiv; Cherkasy; Chernihiv; Kyiv; Zaporizhia; Kirovohrad; Zhytomyr; Khmelnytskyi and Donetsk.

In addition, 34 enemy drone simulators lost contact with the location.

There are deaths in the Kherson and Donetsk regions as a result of the Russian strike

Russian military forces attacked social infrastructure and residential areas of settlements in the Kherson region, in particular, they damaged 2 high-rise buildings and 8 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a warehouse and private cars.

In addition to the deceased, two more people were injured.

Also on January 11, the Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk region - in Hryshyn. Another 7 people in the region were injured during the day. In particular, 5 were injured in Bilytske and two in Kostyantynivka.