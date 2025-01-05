Air Force shoots down over 60 "shaheeds" during Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of January 5, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine, launching 103 drones from various directions. Ukrainian air defense forces were able to shoot down more than half of the enemy drones.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the enemy used 103 Shahed -type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various models, launched from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Orel.

To repel the attack, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

As of 9:00 a.m., the military confirmed the shooting down of 61 attack drones of the type Shahed and other models.

Air defense units were active in the regions of Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

In addition, 42 drone simulators used by the enemy were lost in location.

Russians attacked the border areas of Chernihiv region

On the evening of January 4, the Russians dropped 4 KABs on the border town of Semenivka. They aimed at the central part, at a residential area.

As of 23:00, it is preliminary known that 7 people were injured, they are being provided with the necessary assistance. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. All necessary special services are working at the scene.

An administrative building, a hospital, a cafe, residential buildings, and civilian cars were damaged.