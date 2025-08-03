"Alarm signal." What's really going on at the Pentagon

As The Wall Street Journal has learned, a series of bad decisions by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked discord in the Pentagon. More and more American officials are skeptical that Trump's ally will be able to lead the department.

What is known about the situation at the Pentagon?

According to the US defense department, the key problem is that Pete Hegseth really lacks management experience.

Moreover, he had disputes with high-ranking generals. After that, the Trump henchman fired three senior aides who were very popular with the White House.

There are also rumors circulating that Hegset's loss of his closest aides has made him particularly incompetent to lead the Ministry of Defense.

Republican Senator Tom Tillis made a statement on this matter.

"If you look at the overall staff turnover and the lack of consistency in management, in my opinion, this is a worrying signal," he emphasized. Share

Journalists point out that there is no evidence yet that Trump can get rid of Hegset.

On the contrary, the American leader is truly pleased with the successful US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.