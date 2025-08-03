As The Wall Street Journal has learned, a series of bad decisions by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked discord in the Pentagon. More and more American officials are skeptical that Trump's ally will be able to lead the department.
Points of attention
- Republican Senator Tom Tillis expresses worry over the staff turnover and management inconsistencies under Hegseth's leadership, highlighting the alarming signal within the Pentagon.
- While speculations continue about Hegseth's future, including a possible gubernatorial run, the situation at the Pentagon reflects ongoing tensions and uncertainties under his leadership.
What is known about the situation at the Pentagon?
According to the US defense department, the key problem is that Pete Hegseth really lacks management experience.
Moreover, he had disputes with high-ranking generals. After that, the Trump henchman fired three senior aides who were very popular with the White House.
There are also rumors circulating that Hegset's loss of his closest aides has made him particularly incompetent to lead the Ministry of Defense.
Republican Senator Tom Tillis made a statement on this matter.
Journalists point out that there is no evidence yet that Trump can get rid of Hegset.
On the contrary, the American leader is truly pleased with the successful US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
By the way, the media recently reported that Pete Hegseth himself is considering resigning, as he allegedly wants to run for governor of Tennessee in 2026.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-