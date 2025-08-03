"Alarm signal." What's really going on at the Pentagon
Category
World
Publication date

"Alarm signal." What's really going on at the Pentagon

What is known about the situation at the Pentagon?
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

As The Wall Street Journal has learned, a series of bad decisions by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked discord in the Pentagon. More and more American officials are skeptical that Trump's ally will be able to lead the department.

Points of attention

  • Republican Senator Tom Tillis expresses worry over the staff turnover and management inconsistencies under Hegseth's leadership, highlighting the alarming signal within the Pentagon.
  • While speculations continue about Hegseth's future, including a possible gubernatorial run, the situation at the Pentagon reflects ongoing tensions and uncertainties under his leadership.

What is known about the situation at the Pentagon?

According to the US defense department, the key problem is that Pete Hegseth really lacks management experience.

Moreover, he had disputes with high-ranking generals. After that, the Trump henchman fired three senior aides who were very popular with the White House.

There are also rumors circulating that Hegset's loss of his closest aides has made him particularly incompetent to lead the Ministry of Defense.

Republican Senator Tom Tillis made a statement on this matter.

"If you look at the overall staff turnover and the lack of consistency in management, in my opinion, this is a worrying signal," he emphasized.

Journalists point out that there is no evidence yet that Trump can get rid of Hegset.

On the contrary, the American leader is truly pleased with the successful US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

By the way, the media recently reported that Pete Hegseth himself is considering resigning, as he allegedly wants to run for governor of Tennessee in 2026.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pentagon chief wants to resign — reason known
What did Hegset plan?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pentagon orders AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine
US Department of Defense
Pentagon prepares new military aid for Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's "Golden Dome" — when the Pentagon will test a unique air defense system
Golden Dome

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?