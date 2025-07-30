The scandalous head of the US Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, who repeatedly arbitrarily blocked the provision of military aid to Ukraine, is already considering his resignation. According to insiders, he wants to run for governor of Tennessee in 2026.

What did Hegset plan?

Journalists point out that the decision to resign will provoke significant reshuffles in the Pentagon leadership.

What's important to understand is that the U.S. Department of Defense prohibits civilian employees from running for political office, which means that Hegseth would have to resign to run for governor.

Defense Department spokesman Sean Parnell told reporters that Hegset "remains focused solely on working under President Trump."

According to anonymous sources, the head of the Pentagon is taking the idea of resignation seriously, but has not yet officially revealed his intentions.

They discussed issues related to what would be required to run in the election. One of the interlocutors said that they discussed the requirements for candidates for the post of governor of Tennessee and Hegseth's chances of winning.

Insiders who spoke with the Pentagon chief said he specifically mentioned a possible campaign for governor of Tennessee, where he lives.