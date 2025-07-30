Pentagon chief wants to resign — reason known
Category
Politics
Publication date

Pentagon chief wants to resign — reason known

What did Hegset plan?
Читати українською
Source:  NBC News

The scandalous head of the US Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, who repeatedly arbitrarily blocked the provision of military aid to Ukraine, is already considering his resignation. According to insiders, he wants to run for governor of Tennessee in 2026.

Points of attention

  • Despite remaining focused on his duties under President Trump, anonymous sources reveal that Hegseth is seriously considering the idea of resigning but has yet to officially announce his intentions.
  • The discussions revolving around Hegseth's potential campaign for governor of Tennessee suggest that he is exploring the requirements and chances of winning the election in his home state.

What did Hegset plan?

Journalists point out that the decision to resign will provoke significant reshuffles in the Pentagon leadership.

What's important to understand is that the U.S. Department of Defense prohibits civilian employees from running for political office, which means that Hegseth would have to resign to run for governor.

Defense Department spokesman Sean Parnell told reporters that Hegset "remains focused solely on working under President Trump."

According to anonymous sources, the head of the Pentagon is taking the idea of resignation seriously, but has not yet officially revealed his intentions.

They discussed issues related to what would be required to run in the election. One of the interlocutors said that they discussed the requirements for candidates for the post of governor of Tennessee and Hegseth's chances of winning.

Insiders who spoke with the Pentagon chief said he specifically mentioned a possible campaign for governor of Tennessee, where he lives.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
There is an atmosphere of fear in the Pentagon — Hegset is on the verge of collapse
What's happening at the Pentagon?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hegset imposes new restrictions on journalists at the Pentagon
Hegset
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pentagon chief Hegseth to take part in new Rammstein — when exactly
Hegseth

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?