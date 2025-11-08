All Centrenergo TPPs stopped generating electricity due to a massive Russian attack
Category
Economics
Publication date

All Centrenergo TPPs stopped generating electricity due to a massive Russian attack

TPPs
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On November 8, all of the Centrenergo TPPs stopped and are currently not generating electricity. The reason was the most massive attack by the Russian Federation that the enemy carried out that night.

Points of attention

  • All Centrenergo TPPs have stopped generating electricity due to a massive attack from the Russian Federation.
  • PJSC Centrenergo vows to restore and modernize energy facilities despite the severe impact of the attack.
  • The company highlights the devastating effects of the attack on their thermal power plants and emphasizes their commitment to rebuilding and introducing new generation.

Centrenergo TPPs are not operating: what's next?

"The most massive attack on our thermal power plants since the beginning of the war. An unprecedented number of missiles and countless drones, several per minute, aimed at the same thermal power plants that we restored after the devastating attack in 2024," said the statement of PJSC "Centrenergo".

The company informed that for the sake of safety, they were silent, but they did everything to ensure that Ukrainians survived last winter with light and warmth, and that the current heating season started successfully.

However, less than a month has passed since the previous strike, and tonight, the Russians simultaneously struck the entire generation. Now all the TPPs have stopped and are not generating electricity.

The stations are on fire! Our thermal power plants are not military facilities. We do not produce weapons! Civilians work for us. We have stopped… Now there is zero generation. Zero! We have lost what we were restoring around the clock. Completely!

At the same time, they added that despite more brutal strikes by the Russian Federation, they will restore, repair, and introduce a new generation.

Because there is no other choice. Ukraine is invincible! Ukrainians cannot be broken!

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Kyiv and Poltava region — photos of the consequences
State Emergency Service
First details of new Russian attacks on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia fired 45 missiles and 458 strike drones at Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Air Defense Forces Work Report November 7-8
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Death toll from Russian strike in Dnipro rises
What is known about the situation in the Dnipro?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?