All Centrenergo TPPs stopped generating electricity due to a massive Russian attack

On November 8, all of the Centrenergo TPPs stopped and are currently not generating electricity. The reason was the most massive attack by the Russian Federation that the enemy carried out that night.
Points of attention
- All Centrenergo TPPs have stopped generating electricity due to a massive attack from the Russian Federation.
- PJSC Centrenergo vows to restore and modernize energy facilities despite the severe impact of the attack.
- The company highlights the devastating effects of the attack on their thermal power plants and emphasizes their commitment to rebuilding and introducing new generation.
Centrenergo TPPs are not operating: what's next?
The company informed that for the sake of safety, they were silent, but they did everything to ensure that Ukrainians survived last winter with light and warmth, and that the current heating season started successfully.
However, less than a month has passed since the previous strike, and tonight, the Russians simultaneously struck the entire generation. Now all the TPPs have stopped and are not generating electricity.
The stations are on fire! Our thermal power plants are not military facilities. We do not produce weapons! Civilians work for us. We have stopped… Now there is zero generation. Zero! We have lost what we were restoring around the clock. Completely!
At the same time, they added that despite more brutal strikes by the Russian Federation, they will restore, repair, and introduce a new generation.
