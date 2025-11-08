All Centrenergo TPPs stopped generating electricity due to a massive Russian attack

On November 8, all of the Centrenergo TPPs stopped and are currently not generating electricity. The reason was the most massive attack by the Russian Federation that the enemy carried out that night.

Centrenergo TPPs are not operating: what's next?

"The most massive attack on our thermal power plants since the beginning of the war. An unprecedented number of missiles and countless drones, several per minute, aimed at the same thermal power plants that we restored after the devastating attack in 2024," said the statement of PJSC "Centrenergo". Share

The company informed that for the sake of safety, they were silent, but they did everything to ensure that Ukrainians survived last winter with light and warmth, and that the current heating season started successfully.

However, less than a month has passed since the previous strike, and tonight, the Russians simultaneously struck the entire generation. Now all the TPPs have stopped and are not generating electricity.

The stations are on fire! Our thermal power plants are not military facilities. We do not produce weapons! Civilians work for us. We have stopped… Now there is zero generation. Zero! We have lost what we were restoring around the clock. Completely!

At the same time, they added that despite more brutal strikes by the Russian Federation, they will restore, repair, and introduce a new generation.