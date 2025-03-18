"All hell will break loose." The US reacted to new Israeli strikes on Gaza

Official Tel Aviv has already notified US leader Donald Trump's team of the resumption of its "large-scale strikes" on Gaza. White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt spoke about the US president's reaction to this decision.
First US reaction to new strikes on Gaza
Caroline Leavitt officially confirmed that Donald Trump and all members of his team "were briefed by the Israelis regarding their strikes in Gaza today."
She also stressed that "all terrorists in the Middle East" and Iran should "take President Trump seriously when he says he is not afraid to stand up for law-abiding people."
As previously mentioned, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have ordered the resumption of the military operation in Gaza.
They made such an unexpected decision precisely because of the Hamas group's refusal to release the hostages.
What is important to understand is that Donald Trump's team previously held direct negotiations with Hamas in Qatar, as they wanted to achieve the release of American hostages and discuss possible ways to end the war.
