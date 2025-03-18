"All hell will break loose." The US reacted to new Israeli strikes on Gaza
First US reaction to new strikes on Gaza
Source:  CNN

Official Tel Aviv has already notified US leader Donald Trump's team of the resumption of its "large-scale strikes" on Gaza. White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt spoke about the US president's reaction to this decision.

  • The White House emphasizes that all terrorists in the Middle East, including Iran, should take President Trump seriously when he asserts his commitment to standing up for law-abiding people.
  • The resumption of 'large-scale strikes' on Gaza signals a heightened state of conflict, with implications extending beyond Israel and the United States.

Caroline Leavitt officially confirmed that Donald Trump and all members of his team "were briefed by the Israelis regarding their strikes in Gaza today."

And as President Trump has made clear, Hamas, the Houthis, all those who seek to terrorize not only Israel but the United States of America, will pay for it. All hell will break loose,” a White House spokeswoman said.

She also stressed that "all terrorists in the Middle East" and Iran should "take President Trump seriously when he says he is not afraid to stand up for law-abiding people."

As previously mentioned, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have ordered the resumption of the military operation in Gaza.

They made such an unexpected decision precisely because of the Hamas group's refusal to release the hostages.

What is important to understand is that Donald Trump's team previously held direct negotiations with Hamas in Qatar, as they wanted to achieve the release of American hostages and discuss possible ways to end the war.

