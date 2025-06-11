Almost 100 battles since the beginning of the day — the General Staff published a summary of the situation on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/11/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced six times on the positions of our defenders in the area of the Stepova Novoselivka settlement and in the direction of Pishchanye.

In the Lymansky direction today, 11 clashes took place, three of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Karpivka, Bilogorivka and towards the settlements of Olhivka, Stepove, Hrekivka, Andriivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to advance towards Hryhorivka, but was repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance towards Stupochky and Bila Hora. Another clash is still ongoing.