Almost 100 battles since the beginning of the day — the General Staff published a summary of the situation on the front

Since the beginning of the day, 99 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- 99 combat clashes have occurred on various front lines since the beginning of the day, with Ukrainian troops effectively repelling enemy advances in multiple directions.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the Russian invasion, highlighting successful defense actions in different directions such as Kupyansk, Lymansky, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Novopavlivske, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, Dnieper, and Kursk.
- The enemy launched air strikes and artillery attacks, but Ukrainian defenders managed to repel the majority of the enemy assaults, showcasing resilience and strategic defense capabilities.
Current situation on the front on June 11
Operational information as of 16:00 on 06/11/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced six times on the positions of our defenders in the area of the Stepova Novoselivka settlement and in the direction of Pishchanye.
In the Lymansky direction today, 11 clashes took place, three of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Karpivka, Bilogorivka and towards the settlements of Olhivka, Stepove, Hrekivka, Andriivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to advance towards Hryhorivka, but was repulsed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance towards Stupochky and Bila Hora. Another clash is still ongoing.
The defense forces successfully stopped nine enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, and Yablunivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy launched clashes of varying intensity 33 times. Our defenders repelled 31 enemy attacks, and fighting continues. The enemy launched air strikes on the Poltavka and Koptevye areas.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks near the settlements of Konstantinopol, Bahatyr, Odradne, Komar, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko and in the direction of Zaporizhia, Myrny, Zaporizhia. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there are four clashes near Malynivka, one attack by the invaders has already been repelled.
In the Orikhiv direction today, the enemy tried to advance towards Pavlovka, but was stopped by our defenders.
In the Dnieper direction, the aggressor launched a futile attack towards the positions of our defenders.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the invaders, three more clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and also launched 79 artillery shells, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.
