Almost 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/31/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, seven attacks by enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day, two clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping nine guided bombs, and also carried out 91 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and in the Dvorichansk and Kolodyazny directions. Clashes continue.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 attacks by the invaders, the enemy is trying to break through in the area of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and in the directions of Novoplatonivka, Novoosynovo. Seven clashes are ongoing to this day.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Torske, Karpivka, Derylove and towards the settlements of Koroviy Yar and Lyman, two clashes are ongoing.

Seven times the occupiers tried to advance in the Slavyansk direction, the aggressor attacked in the areas of Yampol, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Pereyzne, Siversk, and Viymka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor once advanced in the area of Chasovy Yar and was stopped by our soldiers.