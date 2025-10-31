Almost 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of this day, 94 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- 94 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day.
- The Russian invaders made multiple attempts across various directions, including airstrikes and shelling on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
- Ukrainian forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsky, Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, and Dnieper directions.
Current situation on the front on October 31
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/31/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, seven attacks by enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day, two clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping nine guided bombs, and also carried out 91 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and in the Dvorichansk and Kolodyazny directions. Clashes continue.
In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 attacks by the invaders, the enemy is trying to break through in the area of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and in the directions of Novoplatonivka, Novoosynovo. Seven clashes are ongoing to this day.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Torske, Karpivka, Derylove and towards the settlements of Koroviy Yar and Lyman, two clashes are ongoing.
Seven times the occupiers tried to advance in the Slavyansk direction, the aggressor attacked in the areas of Yampol, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Pereyzne, Siversk, and Viymka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor once advanced in the area of Chasovy Yar and was stopped by our soldiers.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out ten assault operations in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Sofiivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. Five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Pavlivka and in the direction of the settlements of Orestopol, Rybne, Oleksiivka. The defense forces repelled five enemy attacks, and another clash is ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the Novomykolaivka area and in the direction of Novy. Zaliznychne was hit by airstrikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled an assault by the invaders in the Novoandreivka area. Lukyanivske and Novoyakovlivka were subjected to airstrikes.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy twice tried to approach our defenders and was repulsed.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-