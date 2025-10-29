The situation at the front has worsened — the AFU repelled 122 assaults by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/29/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, four combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs, and also carried out 97 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times today near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy offensive actions near the settlements of Pishchane, Hlushkivka, and Bohuslavka. Another combat clash is ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction today, the aggressor attacked 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Stavky, and Novoselivka. Three combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, our defenders repelled three out of five enemy attempts to advance towards the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, and Viyimka. Fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy attacks near Stupochky and in the direction of Vyrolyubivka.