The situation at the front has worsened — the AFU repelled 122 assaults by the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 122.
Points of attention
- AFU has repelled 122 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day across different fronts.
- Combat clashes and air strikes have intensified in populated areas and on Ukrainian military positions.
- Specific details of clashes and enemy attacks in various directions including Kursk, Yuzhno-Slobozhansk, and Pokrovsky are provided.
Current situation on the front on October 29
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/29/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, four combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs, and also carried out 97 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times today near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.
In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy offensive actions near the settlements of Pishchane, Hlushkivka, and Bohuslavka. Another combat clash is ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction today, the aggressor attacked 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Stavky, and Novoselivka. Three combat clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, our defenders repelled three out of five enemy attempts to advance towards the settlements of Yampil, Serebryanka, and Viyimka. Fighting continues.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy attacks near Stupochky and in the direction of Vyrolyubivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Predtechyny, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Rusyny Yar, and Sofiivka. The defense forces successfully repelled 12 enemy attacks, and one more combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 36 times today. One combat engagement is still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks. One combat engagement is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Pokrovske.
In the Hulyaipil direction, one combat clash was recorded near the settlement of Zeleny Hai. The settlements of Nechaivka and Malynivka were hit by airstrikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out four offensive actions near Stepovoye, Novodanylivka, Kamyanske, and Stepnohirsk.
In the Prydniprovskie direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. Enemy aircraft struck in the area of the settlement of Olhivka.
