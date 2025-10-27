The AFU described the new tactics of the Russian occupiers to capture Stepnohirsk

Russian occupation troops are actively conducting infiltration operations in the southern direction, trying to penetrate Stepnogorsk from the Stepovoye and Kamyanske directions in order to gain a foothold in the basements of multi-story buildings and hold positions from which it will be difficult to dislodge them.

Russian army tries to capture Stepnogorsk

This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces "South" Vladislav Voloshyn.

The enemy is constantly trying to carry out infiltration operations, his goal is to break into Stepnogorsk, in the southern quarter of which there are multi-storey buildings and basements, so the enemy's goal is to sit in these basements, gain a foothold, from where it will be difficult to knock him out. He is not only carrying out assault operations, but is trying to approach from two sides: from the east from the Stepovye side, and from the west, from the Kamyansky, Plavni, Primorsky side. Share

According to Voloshyn, during such infiltration attempts, gun battles occur, as the Defense Forces of Ukraine conduct search and strike operations to identify and destroy sabotage groups.

The enemy has no success with such tactics in Stepnogorsk.

The spokesman also informed that over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the south nine times. Twice, the invaders tried to advance near the Antonivka automobile bridge, and twice more in the Hulyaipil direction, attacking the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Malynivka area.

Near Orekhov, near Novoandreyevka, the enemy used six motorcycles during the assault — it was a massive motorcycle assault. The enemy tried to break through our defenses, and the battle lasted for over an hour and a half. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the South

In addition, he added that over the past week, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have not lost a single kilometer of their positions. The enemy has not succeeded in advancing deep into populated areas, despite attempts to conduct a massive mechanized assault using armored vehicles and tanks.