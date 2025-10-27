The AFU described the new tactics of the Russian occupiers to capture Stepnohirsk

Russian occupation troops are actively conducting infiltration operations in the southern direction, trying to penetrate Stepnogorsk from the Stepovoye and Kamyanske directions in order to gain a foothold in the basements of multi-story buildings and hold positions from which it will be difficult to dislodge them.
Russian army tries to capture Stepnogorsk
This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces "South" Vladislav Voloshyn.
According to Voloshyn, during such infiltration attempts, gun battles occur, as the Defense Forces of Ukraine conduct search and strike operations to identify and destroy sabotage groups.
The enemy has no success with such tactics in Stepnogorsk.
The spokesman also informed that over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the south nine times. Twice, the invaders tried to advance near the Antonivka automobile bridge, and twice more in the Hulyaipil direction, attacking the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Malynivka area.
In addition, he added that over the past week, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have not lost a single kilometer of their positions. The enemy has not succeeded in advancing deep into populated areas, despite attempts to conduct a massive mechanized assault using armored vehicles and tanks.
