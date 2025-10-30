The AFU have repelled 70 assaults by the Russian army in 11 directions since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of this day, 70 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled 70 assaults by the Russian army in multiple directions since the beginning of the day.
- Active enemy actions were recorded in 11 directions, including North-Slobozhansky, Kursk, South-Slobozhansky, and many others.
- Detailed operational information reveals air strikes, guided bomb attacks, and multiple clashes between Ukrainian and Russian troops in various regions.
Current situation on the front on October 30
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, one attack by enemy troops has taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out ten air strikes, dropping 22 guided bombs, and also carried out 123 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, five of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Figolivka and towards Kolodyazne.
In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled four attacks by the invaders, and three more clashes are ongoing. The enemy is trying to break through in the Stepovaya Novoselivka area and towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Novovodyanye, Zarechnye, and towards the settlement of Koroviy Yar, two clashes are ongoing.
Five times the occupiers tried to advance in the Slavyansk direction, the aggressor attacked in the areas of Serebryanka, Viyimka, Pereyzne, and towards Zvanivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor once advanced towards Stupochky and was stopped by our soldiers.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 assault operations in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar. One clash is still ongoing. Enemy aviation struck Kostyantynivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Novotoretske, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chunyshyne, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiya.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Verbove, Stepove, Novohrygorivka, and Novovasylivske. The defense forces repelled six enemy attacks, and three more clashes are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled an assault by the invaders in the Lobkovo area.
