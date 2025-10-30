The AFU have repelled 70 assaults by the Russian army in 11 directions since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, one attack by enemy troops has taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out ten air strikes, dropping 22 guided bombs, and also carried out 123 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, five of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Figolivka and towards Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled four attacks by the invaders, and three more clashes are ongoing. The enemy is trying to break through in the Stepovaya Novoselivka area and towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Novovodyanye, Zarechnye, and towards the settlement of Koroviy Yar, two clashes are ongoing.

Five times the occupiers tried to advance in the Slavyansk direction, the aggressor attacked in the areas of Serebryanka, Viyimka, Pereyzne, and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor once advanced towards Stupochky and was stopped by our soldiers.