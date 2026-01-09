Almost 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The total number of combat engagements is now 97.
- Over 100 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian Army reported today.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled multiple attacks in various directions, holding back the offensive of Russian troops.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the current situation on the front lines, detailing ongoing clashes and enemy activities.
Current situation on the front on December 9
Operational information as of 16:00 09.01.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 65 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Zelene, and two more clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the Stepovaya Novoselivka area and towards Boguslavka — three attacks were repelled by our defenders, and one battle is currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Novovodyan, Novoyehorivka, Kolodyazi, Drobysheve, and Myrne, and one clash is ongoing.
On the Slavyansk direction, the Russians once tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Platonovka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, one assault by the occupiers towards Stupochky was recorded.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy tried to penetrate our defenses 15 times near Kostyantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyny, Pleshchiivka, Ivano-Pol, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Sofiivka, two clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 27 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Razine, Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyevka and towards Novopavlivka and Filiya. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 26 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assault actions by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Sosnivka, Vyshneve, Rybne, Yehorivka and Krasnohirske, two clashes are ongoing. Malomykhaylivka was hit by airstrikes by KABs.
In the Hulyaipol direction, 16 clashes occurred in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Hulyaipol, Varvarivka, and Zelene. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Dnieper direction, there was one fruitless attempt by the Russians to improve their position.
