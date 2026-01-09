Almost 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 09.01.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 65 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Zelene, and two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the Stepovaya Novoselivka area and towards Boguslavka — three attacks were repelled by our defenders, and one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Novovodyan, Novoyehorivka, Kolodyazi, Drobysheve, and Myrne, and one clash is ongoing.

On the Slavyansk direction, the Russians once tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Platonovka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one assault by the occupiers towards Stupochky was recorded.