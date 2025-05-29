Almost 80 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/29/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

A fierce battle is taking place in the Toretsk direction, in the Toretsk area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the directions of Predtechyny, Bila Hora, Stupochky, and in the Kurdyumivka area. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks. The invading units tried to advance in the direction of Hryhorivka, but were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near the settlements of Lypove, Hrekivka, and Ridkodub. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice carried out assault operations in the area of Novaya Kruglyakivka, and the battle is currently ongoing.

Ukrainian soldiers today stopped two attacks in the Starytsia and Vovchansk areas in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 27 attacks. Dovga Balka was hit by a CAB.

Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinopol, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopol, Vilne Pole, and Novodarivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Hulyaipol with unguided rockets; on Verkhnia Tersa, Malynivka, and Olhivske with air bombs.

The aggressor attacked twice in the Orikhiv direction, and fighting took place near Stepovoye.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy conducted one fruitless attack, and in addition, it struck Olhivka with unguided air missiles.