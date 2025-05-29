Almost 80 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 79 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- 79 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army since the beginning of the day.
- Ukrainian soldiers have successfully repelled multiple attacks in various directions, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Siversk, and more.
- Air strikes, guided bombs, and artillery attacks have been recorded, highlighting the intensity of the conflict.
Current situation on the front on May 29
Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/29/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
Ukrainian soldiers today stopped two attacks in the Starytsia and Vovchansk areas in the Kharkiv direction.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice carried out assault operations in the area of Novaya Kruglyakivka, and the battle is currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near the settlements of Lypove, Hrekivka, and Ridkodub. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks. The invading units tried to advance in the direction of Hryhorivka, but were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the directions of Predtechyny, Bila Hora, Stupochky, and in the Kurdyumivka area. One combat clash is still ongoing.
A fierce battle is taking place in the Toretsk direction, in the Toretsk area.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 27 attacks. Dovga Balka was hit by a CAB.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinopol, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopol, Vilne Pole, and Novodarivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Hulyaipol with unguided rockets; on Verkhnia Tersa, Malynivka, and Olhivske with air bombs.
The aggressor attacked twice in the Orikhiv direction, and fighting took place near Stepovoye.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy conducted one fruitless attack, and in addition, it struck Olhivka with unguided air missiles.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled four Russian attacks, and seven more clashes are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched six air strikes, dropped a total of 15 guided bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 121 artillery attacks, including nine from multiple rocket launchers.
