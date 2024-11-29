Amazing and reckless. The head of MI-6 made an urgent appeal to Ukraine's allies
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

The head of Britain's secret intelligence service, which is also called MI-6, Richard Moore said that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is currently "shockingly and recklessly" conducting a campaign of sabotage in Europe in order to frighten Ukraine's allies.

  • Russia is conducting a campaign of sabotage in Europe and intimidation of Ukraine's allies.
  • Richard Moore warned that Putin has no plans to stop.
  • Support for Ukraine is a guarantee of maintaining stability and protection against Russian aggression.

According to Richard Moore, if the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can turn Ukraine into a vassal state, he will not stop and go further.

Our security — British, French, European and transatlantic — will be at risk.

According to Moore, he and his team managed to uncover a staggering and reckless campaign of Russian sabotage in Europe.

What is important to understand is that all this is happening against the backdrop of Russian dictator Putney and his henchmen resorting to nuclear saber-rattling to sow fear about the consequences of aid to Ukraine.

The head of MI-6 urged not to be afraid to support Ukraine

As Richard Moore pointed out, the price of supporting Ukraine is well known, but the price of abandoning it will be incomparably higher.

If Putin succeeds, China will weigh the consequences, North Korea will be emboldened, and Iran will become even more dangerous.

What is important to understand is that, in this way, Richard Moore de facto supported other representatives of Western intelligence who warned about the strengthening of Russian subversive actions.

NATO and Western intelligence agencies have said that Russia is behind a growing number of hostile acts in the Euro-Atlantic region, from persistent cyber attacks to Moscow-linked arson attacks, all of which Russia denies.

