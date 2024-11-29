The head of Britain's secret intelligence service, which is also called MI-6, Richard Moore said that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is currently "shockingly and recklessly" conducting a campaign of sabotage in Europe in order to frighten Ukraine's allies.

The head of MI6 explained what Putin is trying to achieve

According to Richard Moore, if the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can turn Ukraine into a vassal state, he will not stop and go further.

Our security — British, French, European and transatlantic — will be at risk. Richard Moore The head of Britain's secret intelligence service

According to Moore, he and his team managed to uncover a staggering and reckless campaign of Russian sabotage in Europe.

What is important to understand is that all this is happening against the backdrop of Russian dictator Putney and his henchmen resorting to nuclear saber-rattling to sow fear about the consequences of aid to Ukraine.

The head of MI-6 urged not to be afraid to support Ukraine

As Richard Moore pointed out, the price of supporting Ukraine is well known, but the price of abandoning it will be incomparably higher.

If Putin succeeds, China will weigh the consequences, North Korea will be emboldened, and Iran will become even more dangerous. Richard Moore The head of Britain's secret intelligence service

What is important to understand is that, in this way, Richard Moore de facto supported other representatives of Western intelligence who warned about the strengthening of Russian subversive actions.