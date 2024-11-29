Russia decided to "fight" with Zelensky in The Simpsons. Why is Zaluzhny here?
Ukraine
Russia decided to "fight" with Zelensky in The Simpsons. Why is Zaluzhny here?

Rospropaganda through The Simpsons "prophesies" Zaluzhnyi's presidency
Source:  Media detector

Russian propaganda once again tried to strengthen its position on the information front and traditionally failed, because Ukrainian media experts immediately exposed a new fake of the occupiers.

Points of attention

  • Russian propaganda is spreading a fake story about Zaluzhnyi in the Simpsons cartoon.
  • Ukrainian media experts quickly exposed a new attempt by Russian propaganda to spread disinformation.
  • The head of GUR Kyrylo Budanov also exposed a new fake of Russia.

Rospropaganda through The Simpsons "prophesies" Zaluzhnyi's presidency

The editors of the online publication "Detector Media" drew attention to a new absurd fake of Russian propagandists.

As it turned out, the latter are actively spreading information in anonymous Telegram channels that allegedly in one of the episodes of the animated series "The Simpsons" they predicted that "the ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain will become the president", alluding to Valery Zaluzhny.

The main "argument" is a screenshot from the cartoon. However, what is important to understand is that this is just another fake.

Photo: fake image

In fact, propagandists put such an inscription on the original footage. It is the second episode of the sixteenth season of the animated series, according to which Marge Simpson, the main character, receives an invitation to a cooking competition. In fact, at this moment, she is reading a newspaper, which actually says "The father of eight children has disappeared", and not the phrase that the propagandists are talking about, the message says.

What is important to understand is that by replacing real facts with absurd statements, the Russians are once again trying to sow discord in Ukraine and spite Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Photo: real screenshot

Budanov pointed to another fake of Russia

The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, officially confirmed that rumors about his possible dismissal are "another ploy" by Russia with the aim of destabilizing the situation in our country.

The head of military intelligence made such a statement after the publication NV reported that the Office of the President of Ukraine, they say, intends to release Kyryll Budanov.

It was also claimed that OPU head Andriy Yermak insists on the adoption of this decision.

Against this background, journalists asked Kyryll Budanov about his relationship with the President's Office.

The head of the GUR emphasized that it is about the "normal working format".

According to Kyryll Budanov, he also has a normal working relationship with Volodymyr Zelensky.

