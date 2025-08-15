An explosion occurred at a gunpowder factory in Russia: there are deaths, many injured

An explosion has rocked the Elastic gunpowder plant in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation. The Russian authorities have not yet announced the exact number of deaths, but eyewitnesses say that 4-5 people have been killed.
Points of attention
- The plant is known for its production of weapons and ammunition, adding concerns about the safety measures and regulations in place at such facilities.
- The authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of casualties, as the situation remains dire with injured individuals in serious condition and potential further victims under the debris.
What happened at the Russian plant "Elastic"
The Ryazan Region Task Force was the first to make an official statement on this matter:
Later it became known that it was the Elastic plant, in the powder shop of which an explosion occurred, resulting in a fire.
As of now, 4-5 deaths and 20 injuries are known.
The Baza Telegram channel spread information that 10 injured people are in serious condition.
Moreover, it is indicated that some people are still under the rubble — access to them is difficult, so the number of victims may increase.
In total, more than a hundred workers have already been rescued from the plant.
"Elastic" is actively engaged in the production of weapons and ammunition.
By the way, 4 years ago there was an explosion in the workshop of the private explosives manufacturer "Rozryad". Then 17 people died.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-