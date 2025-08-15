An explosion occurred at a gunpowder factory in Russia: there are deaths, many injured

An explosion has rocked the Elastic gunpowder plant in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation. The Russian authorities have not yet announced the exact number of deaths, but eyewitnesses say that 4-5 people have been killed.

What happened at the Russian plant "Elastic"

The Ryazan Region Task Force was the first to make an official statement on this matter:

On August 15, at approximately 10:30 a.m., an emergency occurred at one of the enterprises in the Shilovsky district: a fire broke out in one of the production workshops. The injured were sent to the district hospital... The death toll has increased to 4, the report says. Share

Later it became known that it was the Elastic plant, in the powder shop of which an explosion occurred, resulting in a fire.

As of now, 4-5 deaths and 20 injuries are known.

The Baza Telegram channel spread information that 10 injured people are in serious condition.

Moreover, it is indicated that some people are still under the rubble — access to them is difficult, so the number of victims may increase.

In total, more than a hundred workers have already been rescued from the plant.

"Elastic" is actively engaged in the production of weapons and ammunition.