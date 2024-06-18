On June 17, an explosion rang out at the Libava military training ground. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, at least five groups of fighters of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have trained here.

Emergency services eliminate the consequences of an explosion at a training ground in the Czech Republic

According to the information of the Czech Army (Armáda ČR), there are casualties due to the event.

We are dealing with a serious incident at the Libava military training ground, where unidentified munitions exploded. "Unfortunately, there are victims at the scene, " the message states. Share

Details of the explosion have not been released. Helicopters were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the incident, and the military police are investigating.

The regional rescue service of Olomouc, near which the test site is located, refrained from providing detailed information, citing the secrecy of the military facility.

However, emergency services spokeswoman Lúcia Mikiskova confirmed that two ambulance crews from Olomouc and an air ambulance from another region are at the scene.

Czech mass media note this is not the first tragic incident at Czech military training grounds. Thus, in the summer of 2021, during the clearing of ammunition from the former Colvin shooting range in the Brda region, an explosion occurred, as a result of which two soldiers were injured. One of them died two weeks later from his injuries.

There was an explosion at a defence plant in Poland

In the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship in southern Poland, there was an explosion and a fire at a factory to produce ammunition. As a result of the blast, a 59-year-old worker of the plant died, and another was injured.

The explosion occurred in a recently built rocket fuel center.

We had an explosion in the rocket fuel center, which was put into operation several years ago, — said Elżbieta Śreniawska, director of the Mesko plant. Share

The local police reported that the prosecutor's office will supervise the investigation and clarify all the circumstances and causes of the explosion and fire.