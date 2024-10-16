An FSB agent was detained in Kharkiv — he corrected the missile and drone strikes of the Russia

The Security Service detained another FSB agent in Kharkiv — a 33-year-old construction worker who was correcting the attacks of the Rashists on the Ukrainian troops defending the city. The places of greatest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defense Forces in the regional center and adjacent territories were under threat of fire damage.

The SSU exposed the adjuster of the missile and drone strikes on the defenders of Kharkiv

In order to guide Russian missiles to "bypass" air defense, the agent tried to identify and transfer to the occupiers the locations of anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations of the Armed Forces. To establish the coordinates of military objects, the traitor went around the area, where he secretly recorded the location of potential targets.

He sent the information he received to his Russian curator via messenger in the form of photo and video files with a detailed description.

In addition, the attacker monitored the consequences of Russian air attacks on Kharkiv. For this, he received the coordinates of possible "arrivals" from the FSB, and then conducted reconnaissance there.

SSU officers detained the agent while he was performing a new task from the FSB. At the scene, a mobile phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from him.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the agent of suspicion under part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. Share

What is known about the detained Russian agent

SSU counter-intelligence detained an FSB informant who was active in the Donetsk and Sumy regions. The agent scouted the positions of the Ukrainian troops and corrected the airstrikes of the occupiers.

As the SSU reported, the enemy's greatest interest was caused by the locations of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsky direction, one of the hottest fronts.