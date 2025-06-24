An important military-industrial complex plant in Russia has stopped
An important military-industrial complex plant in Russia has stopped

Source:  online.ua

According to Russian opposition media, the Russian enterprise "Optron-Stavropol", which was engaged in the production of microelectronics for aircraft and military equipment, stopped its work due to losses from the implementation of government orders and debts.

  • Experts note that Optron-Stavropol's focus on technologies crucial for the army, but less lucrative in the civilian market, contributes to its financial struggles, raising concerns about the sustainability of defense manufacturing in Russia.
  • The potential transfer of assets from Optron-Stavropol may lead to the retention of essential technologies and personnel, but shareholders may opt to sell real estate assets amid the crisis.

The Russian government drove one of its factories into debt

What is important to understand is that Optron-Stavropol previously supplied power semiconductors for MiG, Su, Tu, Sukhoi Superjet, and MS-21 aircraft.

However, for the past 4 months, this enterprise has no longer been operating due to colossal losses and debts.

According to media reports, this amounts to over 149 million rubles, which were accumulated due to undervalued prices within the framework of the state defense order.

The cost of one diode is 3,600 rubles, but the Ministry of Defense agreed to only 2,600. As a result, the company suffered losses and accumulated more than 230 million rubles in accounts payable. As of June, accounts were seized, and there were debts for salaries, taxes, and utility bills.

It is also worth noting that other factories also complain about losses due to the erroneous approach of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to experts, Optron supports technologies that are not in demand in the civilian market, but are critically important for the army.

In the event of a transfer of assets to another manufacturer, some of the technologies and personnel can still be retained, but it is more profitable for shareholders to sell the real estate.

