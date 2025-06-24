"Readiness 2030". Von der Leyen sounds the alarm over Russia's plan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has issued a public warning to NATO members, saying that aggressor Russia could "test NATO's defense commitments" within the next five years.
Points of attention
- It is crucial for Europe and NATO members to adopt innovative strategies combining technology, defense, and civilian-military sectors to strengthen deterrence against potential adversaries.
- NATO Secretary General also warns of Russia's willingness to use military force against the Alliance in the next five years, urging proactive measures and vigilance.
Russia may attack NATO in the coming years
The head of the European Commission shared her new forecast at the NATO Public Forum, which is taking place in The Hague.
As von der Leyen noted, Europe currently has only a few years to do everything possible to reliably deter Russia.
Against this background, she called on Europe and NATO members in particular to "step out of their comfort zone."
First of all, it should be about finding new approaches, a high-quality combination of technology and defense, civilian and military sectors in Europe and beyond.
What is important to understand is that a few weeks ago, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia would be prepared to use military force against the Alliance within the next five years.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-