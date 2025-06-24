"Readiness 2030". Von der Leyen sounds the alarm over Russia's plan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has issued a public warning to NATO members, saying that aggressor Russia could "test NATO's defense commitments" within the next five years.

Russia may attack NATO in the coming years

The head of the European Commission shared her new forecast at the NATO Public Forum, which is taking place in The Hague.

As von der Leyen noted, Europe currently has only a few years to do everything possible to reliably deter Russia.

Keep in mind that Russia will be able to test our mutual defense commitments over the next five years. This is what we call "Readiness 2030." But it requires new thinking from all of us. Von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Against this background, she called on Europe and NATO members in particular to "step out of their comfort zone."

First of all, it should be about finding new approaches, a high-quality combination of technology and defense, civilian and military sectors in Europe and beyond.

Together we can deter anyone who seeks to harm us, Ursula von der Leyen is convinced.

What is important to understand is that a few weeks ago, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia would be prepared to use military force against the Alliance within the next five years.