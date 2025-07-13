Recently, American leader Donald Trump announced an important statement regarding the aggressor country Russia. He intends to make it on July 14. According to the BILD publication, after this news, a wave of panic swept over the Ukrainian authorities, as official Kyiv does not know what to expect from the US president.

Trump still remains unpredictable

Over the past week, the US president has repeatedly expressed his disappointment with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his unwillingness to end the war.

Moreover, he has even resumed the supply of American weapons to Ukraine and is discussing additional support for Kyiv with allies.

However, all these positive signals have failed to reassure the Ukrainian authorities — they are anxiously awaiting Trump's new statement on Russia, which is expected to be made on July 14.

"We tried every possible option to convince Trump that Putin does not want peace and will continue bombing. I hope Trump finally understood this," an anonymous source in the Ukrainian government told reporters. Share

The insider pointed out that recent contacts with the Russians have clearly shown that dictator Putin is not interested in real negotiations.

Official Kyiv still cannot understand whether the American leader will dare to impose a tough sanction on Russia.