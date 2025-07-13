"Ready to respond." Von der Leyen publicly threatened Trump

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made it clear to US leader Donald Trump that official Brussels has already prepared countermeasures in response to the increase in tariffs on European goods by the United States.

The EU is ready to fight back against Trump

According to von der Leyen, there is still a chance to resolve the issue with US tariffs through negotiations.

Despite this, the European Union has already prepared measures with which it can strike back.

We have been working on preparations from the very beginning and are now ready to respond with countermeasures. We are prepared for this and can respond if necessary. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Against this background, she once again reiterated that official Brussels still wants to negotiate with the US.

According to the official, the bloc prefers a coordinated solution.

"This remains valid now. We will use the time we have until August 1," von der Leyen added.

She also officially confirmed that Washington had sent a letter to Brussels listing measures that would come into effect if an agreed solution was not reached.