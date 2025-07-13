"Ready to respond." Von der Leyen publicly threatened Trump

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made it clear to US leader Donald Trump that official Brussels has already prepared countermeasures in response to the increase in tariffs on European goods by the United States.
- Von der Leyen emphasized the importance of coordinated solutions and confirmed Washington's notification of impending measures if no agreement is reached.
- The European Commission will suspend countermeasures until August 1 while remaining fully prepared to respond as necessary.
The EU is ready to fight back against Trump
According to von der Leyen, there is still a chance to resolve the issue with US tariffs through negotiations.
Despite this, the European Union has already prepared measures with which it can strike back.
Against this background, she once again reiterated that official Brussels still wants to negotiate with the US.
According to the official, the bloc prefers a coordinated solution.
She also officially confirmed that Washington had sent a letter to Brussels listing measures that would come into effect if an agreed solution was not reached.
