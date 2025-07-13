"Ready to respond." Von der Leyen publicly threatened Trump
"Ready to respond." Von der Leyen publicly threatened Trump

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made it clear to US leader Donald Trump that official Brussels has already prepared countermeasures in response to the increase in tariffs on European goods by the United States.

  • Von der Leyen emphasized the importance of coordinated solutions and confirmed Washington's notification of impending measures if no agreement is reached.
  • The European Commission will suspend countermeasures until August 1 while remaining fully prepared to respond as necessary.

According to von der Leyen, there is still a chance to resolve the issue with US tariffs through negotiations.

Despite this, the European Union has already prepared measures with which it can strike back.

We have been working on preparations from the very beginning and are now ready to respond with countermeasures. We are prepared for this and can respond if necessary.

Against this background, she once again reiterated that official Brussels still wants to negotiate with the US.

According to the official, the bloc prefers a coordinated solution.

"This remains valid now. We will use the time we have until August 1," von der Leyen added.

She also officially confirmed that Washington had sent a letter to Brussels listing measures that would come into effect if an agreed solution was not reached.

"Therefore, we will also continue to suspend our countermeasures until the beginning of August. At the same time, we will continue to prepare further countermeasures in order to be fully prepared," the head of the European Commission emphasized.

