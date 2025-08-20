An unidentified drone crashed and exploded in Poland — what was it

An unidentified aircraft crashed in Poland on the night of August 20 and caused an explosion. Defense Express believes it was a Russian Shahed drone, while the Polish Ministry of Defense claims it was a decoy drone.

Unidentified aircraft crashed and exploded near Warsaw

Defense Express experts say that everything indicates that a Russian Shahed drone violated Polish airspace on the night of August 20 and crashed 100 km from the border, approximately 70 km from Warsaw near the village of Osyny in the Lublin Voivodeship.

At the same time, the official word is only about an "unidentified object" that exploded around midnight. The Polish army stated that no violations of airspace from Ukraine or Belarus were recorded.

The crash site was in a field, outside of populated areas, but the force of the explosion was enough to damage the windows of the nearest outbuilding, Polish police confirmed.

Dzisiejszej nocy funkcjonariusze Policji w Łukowie otrzymali zgłoszenie o eksplozji, do której doszło w miejscowości Osiny (woj. lubelskie).



Na miejsce zdarzenia skierowano policjantów, którzy w wyniku penetracji terenu ujawnili na obszarze niezabudowanym metalowe i plastikowe… pic.twitter.com/7u6sCmiGwV — Polska Policja 🇵🇱 (@PolskaPolicja) August 20, 2025

A crater, metal and plastic debris, and the remains of a propeller were also found at the site, and the military was involved in surveying the area.

But everything indicates that in Warsaw, when it comes to the causes of the explosion, everything is officially starting again from the stage of denial. Because the command immediately announced that "the radar records last night did not record any violations of Polish airspace by either Ukraine or Belarus." Share

Defense Express drew parallels with the events of May 2023, when a Russian Kh-55 cruise missile with a nuclear warhead simulator crashed near the city of Bydgoszcz. At that time, Polish officials also initially denied the fact of the airspace violation, but were later forced to admit it, and a scandal broke out.

A similar method is to initially not recognize, as is practiced by Romania, on whose territory Russian "shaheeds" explode regularly.

According to the latest data from Poland, sources in the country's Ministry of Defense believe that this object was probably a military decoy drone without a warhead.