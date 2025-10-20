An unidentified drone was circling over the airport in Mallorca

The appearance of an unidentified drone in the area of Palma de Mallorca airport led to the suspension of its operations for approximately 35 minutes on October 19.

Drone causes panic in Mallorca

At least six aircrews reported seeing a drone in the area of the airport, also known as the Aéroport de Son-San Juan.

Flights had to be diverted to other airports due to the incident. Air navigation service Enaire confirmed that operations had been suspended for safety reasons. Share

The situation continued until traffic was restored. As a result, eight flights were diverted.

Security forces went to the area of the incident and, after checking with their own drone, reported that they did not find anything suspicious.

The incident occurred on a day with very heavy air traffic at Mallorca's main airport, when 892 landings and takeoffs were scheduled.

At least several flights bound for Mallorca were diverted to Ibiza, Menorca and Barcelona.

Palma de Mallorca Airport is an international airport located 8 km east of the city of Palma. It is the third largest airport in Spain after Madrid and Barcelona.