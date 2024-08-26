An unknown object flew to Poland during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine

Poland announced a violation of the country's airspace during a large-scale attack by Russia against Ukraine on August 26.

As stated by Major General Maciej Klish, the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, the object was confirmed by the radar of at least three radar stations.

General Klish reported that the object crossed the Polish border at 6:43 local time near the Ukrainian city of Chervonograd. According to him, this place has been repeatedly attacked by the Russian side because of the power plant located there.

The object disappeared after passing about 25 km on the territory of Poland. Due to the weather conditions, I was unable to order its destruction as visual confirmation procedures were not followed. The object disappeared from the radar. It was not detected by the Allied or Polish Air Force, and it was not visually confirmed by helicopters, Maciej Klish said.

General Klish also reported that the object is probably still on the territory of Poland, although it is possible that it has left the country.

Currently, an operation has been launched to search for him.

Poland raised aviation because of a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine

As the Polish military noted, on August 26, they observed intensive Russian strikes on objects "located, including in the western territory of Ukraine."

According to Poland, the last such intensification of the activity of the Russian aviation, during which strikes were carried out in the west of Ukraine, was recorded on July 8 of this year.

All the necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Poland's airspace have been launched, and the operational command is constantly monitoring the situation, the Operational Command of the Polish Army noted.

It will be recalled that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 26 is one of the largest. Russia has released more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred Shahed drones.