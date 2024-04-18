Analyst group explains importance of AFU attack on aircraft factory in Russian Kazan

On April 17, it became known that Ukrainian long-range drones attacked the Kazan Aircraft Plant (KAP), which is a manufacturer of Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 strategic bombers. Although there is no information about the result of the attack, the very fact of this is important at least in a symbolic sense.

What is the significance of the Kazan aircraft factory for the Kremlin?

This is not only about the fact that the aircraft factory in Kazan is located more than 1,000 kilometers from the border of Ukraine. It is also about the fact that the KAPO is so important in the system of the racist military industry that this object was even used as a "decoration" for one of the propaganda events with the participation of the leader of the Kremlin, Putin, Defense Express emphasised. Share

In particular, in February of this year, the ruler of the Russian Federation visited the aircraft factory facilities in Kazan. At the same time, it became known that over the past two years, KAPO managed to modernize only two Tu-160 combat bombers and produce two more aircraft of this type from Soviet-era blanks under the "reproduction" program. It is added that these two new aircraft left the shops in 2022, but the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation never accepted them.

In March 2023, KAPO "lighted up" the modernized Tu-22M3M, but it was only the second bomber of this type in five years.

At the same time, it is interesting that the Rashists announced ambitious plans to expand production at the KAP facilities. For example, in December 2023, it became known that the plan was to install a refuelling rod on almost all Tu-22M3s, which allows flight for several hours. At the same time, in December 2023, it became known that the Russian Federation planned to make 70 Tu-214s at the Tu-160 and Tu-22M3 manufacturing plants, but experts note that the plan is not being implemented.

The reason is the unsatisfactory state of this aircraft factory's production facilities. It was publicly reported that its equipment had only been upgraded to 40% of the plan. For the production of Tu-214, which can have a "dual" purpose, they will use the workshop intended for PAK DA as a replacement for Tu-95MS and Tu-160.

What is known about the attack on Tatarstan

On April 2, drones attacked Tatarstan for the first time. This attack demonstrated that Ukraine has drones that can cover more than 1,200 kilometres.

On April 17, DIU drones attacked the aircraft factory named after Gorbunova in Kazan (Tatarstan). There, Tu-22M and Tu-160M bombers will be manufactured and repaired.

The Armed Forces stated that a distance of 1,200 km is not a limit for Ukraine when it comes to striking the deep rear of the Russian Federation on its mainland territory.