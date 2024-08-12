Analysts of the DeepState monitoring portal spread the absurd statements of Russian officials about the alleged 28 lost settlements in Kurshchyna during the offensive of the Armed Forces.
How many settlements did Russia actually lose in the Kursk region?
They emphasized that the status of at least 10 more settlements in Kurshchyna remains uncertain.
According to the creators of DeepState, almost no one knows the real number of settlements in the Kursk region that Russia has lost.
But there were villages near which Ukrainian defenders took photos, but did not establish control over them.
What is happening in the Kursk region
In particular, the Ukrainian military took control of the village of Dar'yno in the Kursk region.
The corresponding video was published by the 225th separate assault battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the video, Ukrainian soldiers tear down the Russian tricolor from the administrative building after cleaning.
Meanwhile, representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation warn that Russian propaganda is spreading a new IPSO about alleged war crimes by the Ukrainian military in the territories taken under control in the Kursk region.
At the same time, the head of the CPD Andriy Kovalenko clarified that the Russians are already spreading fakes about the alleged killing of civilians by the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region, looting and more.
According to him, the Russians will try to stage or commit crimes in the Kursk region that they committed in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to blame the Ukrainians.
