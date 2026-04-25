Anita Orban to become Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary
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Politics
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Anita Orban to become Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary

Anita Orban will hold two positions in the Hungarian government at once
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungary's future leader Peter Magyar has said that Anita Orban, who will head the Foreign Ministry in his government, will also serve as deputy prime minister.

Points of attention

  • Peter Magyar will be confirmed as the new Prime Minister of Hungary on May 9, marking the beginning of a new era in Hungarian politics.
  • The Hungarian parliament is scheduled to convene on May 9 for its inaugural session, signaling the official transition of power.

Anita Orban will hold two positions in the Hungarian government at once

According to Magyar, in addition to fulfilling the duties of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anita Orbán will also hold the position of Deputy Prime Minister in the "Tysy" government.

What is important to understand is that this politician is only Viktor Orban's namesake and has no family ties to him.

During the Prime Minister's absence, the Deputy Prime Minister will fully represent him at government meetings and other official events.

Peter Magyar

Peter Magyar

The future leader of Hungary

As Magyar noted, right now Anita Orbán is in Brussels, where, together with András Kármán, Istvan Kapitány, and Marton Melleta-Barna, she is holding negotiations with the leadership of the European Commission.

What is important to understand is that the focus of the parties is the issue of allocating funds from EU funds to Hungary.

According to the latest data, the new Hungarian parliament plans to convene for its inaugural session on May 9.

It is on this day that Peter Magyar will be confirmed as the country's new Prime Minister.

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